How gambling became a pillar of boxing

Boxing is a globally popular sport that captivates audiences from street fights to major international tournaments. The thrill of watching contenders battle it out, coupled with the anticipation of seeing who emerges victorious, naturally led to betting on boxing matches.

It’s evident that boxing’s widespread attention and coverage today are significantly influenced by gambling. From local sports betting to online platforms hosting grand tournaments, gambling has played a crucial role in the sport’s history. Let’s explore how gambling became a cornerstone of boxing and contributed to its success.

The History of the Boxing Scene

The history of boxing is deeply intertwined with gambling, significantly influencing the sport’s evolution. It began in the early 20th century when New York became the hub for boxing betting following the legalisation of prizefighting under the Walker Law in 1920. This period saw boxing matches heavily attended by gamblers eager to bet on their favourite fighters.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Las Vegas emerged as the premier destination for big fights, attracting numerous casino sportsbooks. However, organised crime also played a significant role in match-fixing and payouts, adding a layer of complexity and controversy to the sport. The city’s casinos became synonymous with high-profile boxing matches, drawing gamblers from around the world. During this era, the Nevada Athletic Commission, influenced by mob activities, witnessed many fixed matches, prioritising gambling profits.

The Rise of Television

The advent of television revolutionised the boxing scene. In the 1950s, televised boxing matches gained immense popularity, transforming boxing into a television spectacle akin to professional wrestling. This shift allowed people to place bets from the comfort of their homes rather than attending live events, leading to the rise of local sportsbooks and betting arenas. While local scenes like Irish boxing remain popular to this day, it’s generally not something that’s known about on an international level. However, the rise of television and the internet has meant that if someone does want to find out about a local scene, they always can.

Transition to Hotels and Casinos

A significant milestone in boxing betting occurred when events transitioned from convention centres to luxury hotels and casinos. This shift attracted international organisations to host boxing events, drawing in spectators and high-profile gamblers. Hotels and casinos began offering numerous amenities and grand arenas, providing new opportunities and experiences for fighters and fans alike.

This transition gave rise to modern tournaments, increasing the association of boxing with gambling as a means of entertainment and profit generation.

The Influence of Gambling

For decades, gambling and boxing have been closely linked. This connection is evident in how betting markets have evolved alongside the sport. Bookmakers offer a variety of wagers, from predicting the match winner to intricate bets like the round in which a knockout will occur. This diversity attracts a wide range of gamblers, from casual fans to serious bettors. The increase in gambling on boxing has also benefited the wider casino market. Fans from Ireland who have traditionally bet on sports will often instead make a point of discovering the best Irish online casinos when the fights aren’t on or the cards aren’t up to scratch, as a way to get in a flutter when there’s no boxing to bet on. This has meant an uptick for the gambling industry in general, which we’ve seen reflected somewhat in tax revenues and jobs across the country.

Promoters and organisers often consider gambling interests when planning matches, ensuring high-stakes bouts that attract significant betting activity. Major fights generate immense betting turnover, highlighting gambling’s financial impact on the sport. This relationship has helped sustain boxing’s popularity, making it a staple in the betting industry.

Present Condition of Boxing

Today, the relationship between boxing and gambling is stronger than ever. Online sports betting platforms have transformed how fans engage with boxing, offering a wide range of betting options, including live bets, prop bets, and parlays.

According to a 2023 report by the American Gaming Association, sports betting revenue reached $4.33 billion in the first half of the year, with boxing contributing significantly to these figures. Major boxing events continue to attract massive betting activity. For instance, the 2022 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin generated over $50 million in betting handles, demonstrating boxing’s enduring appeal within the gambling community. Additionally, partnerships between betting companies and boxing promotions have further integrated gambling into the boxing scene.