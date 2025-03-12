‘Tipsy King’ Binny Folan Returns for the G-Love of the Game

Binny Folan is back and back simply for the g-love of it.

The Naas native returns to the squared circle when he fights Rusty Oates on the Thunderdome 49 card in Metro City on Friday.

The bout is the Australian-based boxers first in since 2019, and it’s safe to say he missed trading leather.

In fact, he missed it so much that he is happy to come back into the away corner against a much bigger man, not that being at a disadvantage matters to him. Folan is happy just to fight.

“I returned because I needed to fight – not because I need to win,” says a fighter who won five out of five before stepping into retirement.

“My win is making it to the ring alive. It’s the only place I feel truly free and safe,” he adds before revealing why he did hang them up.

“I was out for so long believing I had found “love” -but only g-love is real!”

Folan is genuine when he says his return is solely related to his fighter’s spirit. In ring glory means little to him, although his will to battle is conducive with having your hand raised.

“To quote Padraig Pearse – ‘to fight is to win’.

“My aspirations are to fight until my last breath. Fighters fight for what and who they believe in. I believe in myself and the raw truth, the principles that are encapsulated within boxing,” he adds before discussing his comeback fight.

“My opponent has every advantage physically. I’m stepping up 3 weight divisions, but mentally….well, that’s something that pictures can’t capture and eyes can’t see. My prediction: pride. Being Irish is the only privilege I was born with.”