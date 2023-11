Three Irish Fighters in Euro U22 action today

Three Team Ireland boxers are between the ropes on the second day of the European U22 Championships in Budva today.

51kg Clepson dos Santos of Holy Trinity BC faces Semih Gumus of Turkey in Bout 8 in Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

In Ring B’s Evening Session, 60kg Rhys Owens of Erne BC boxes against Spain’s Manuel Victor Vargas Catalino

in Bout 9. In the subsequent contest, 75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands, meets Hungary’s Soma Meester.

Limerick cruiserweight Kian Hedderman is also listed to box today however he will cede a walkover to Russian Khasmagomed Dzhavatkhanov.

Boxing begins at 12.45pm, Irish time.

RING A

RING B

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Dockland

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly