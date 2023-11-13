Thomas Carty to face ‘The Reaper Man’ on Cameron-Taylor 2 bill

Thomas Carty’s upcoming opponent on the Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor rematch undercard has been locked in.

It has emerged that the Dublin heavyweight will fight Bradford bruiser Dan Garber [5(1)-0] in an eight-round contest at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday November 25th.

This has been reported by local Bradford outlet the Telegraph and Argus.

Carty [6(5)-0] got the party started back in May at the same venue when he stopped Scottish rival Jay McFarlane to win the BUI Celtic heavyweight title and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn will be hoping for a similar atmosphere when the Phibsboro man returns in just under two week’s time.

38-year-old Garber comes to the ring off the back of his maiden knockout win, a first-round stoppage of unbeaten Indian Nishant Sharma in June.

‘The Reaper Man’, who is yet to be scheduled past four rounds, suffered his only defeat back in March, dropping a 38-37 decision to Lamah Griggs following a costly point deduction.

The fight will be the first time that 28-year-old Carty faces a fellow southpaw.

In terms of the Celtic title, it is unclear whether the belt will be on the line. Garber’s grandfather hails from County Mayo but official confirmation from the Boxing Union of Ireland is awaited.

The Celtic Warrior Gym big man flirted with his very own star-is-born moment, looking at home under the spotlight with a destructive BUI Celtic title KO win over panto villain McFarlane on the last Matchroom 3Arena card.

The manner of his first step-up win – Carty had ‘The Ghost’ out within three – and the fact it played out in front of a big crowd caught the attention of the watching Hearn.