Three Irish Boxers Fight For Quarter Final Slots

Three Team Ireland boxers are in World Championship last 16 action on Monday.

Olympians Jenny Lehane, Jack Marley and Grainne Walsh all fight for quarter-final slots.

Lehane is first through the ropes. The Asbourne woman, contesting at 54kg, returns for her second bout of the tournament having put in an utterly dominant performance in her debut against Poland. On Monday, she takes on USA’s Yoseline Perez, a 2025 World Boxing Cup champion. Jenny will be in action at around 12.45pm.

Heavyweight, Marley, steps between the ropes for the first time at this championship on Monday. The third seed takes on 2024 Asian champion, Sagyndyk Togambay of Kazakhstan at around 2.30 pm

In the Evening Session, Offaly’s Walsh returns following her victory over Jessica Triebelova on Friday. Walsh boxing at 65kg, takes on Mariana Soto Torres of Spain at around 6.15pm

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

