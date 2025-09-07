Three Irish Boxers Fight For Quarter Final Slots
Three Team Ireland boxers are in World Championship last 16 action on Monday.
Olympians Jenny Lehane, Jack Marley and Grainne Walsh all fight for quarter-final slots.
Lehane is first through the ropes. The Asbourne woman, contesting at 54kg, returns for her second bout of the tournament having put in an utterly dominant performance in her debut against Poland. On Monday, she takes on USA’s Yoseline Perez, a 2025 World Boxing Cup champion. Jenny will be in action at around 12.45pm.
Heavyweight, Marley, steps between the ropes for the first time at this championship on Monday. The third seed takes on 2024 Asian champion, Sagyndyk Togambay of Kazakhstan at around 2.30 pm
In the Evening Session, Offaly’s Walsh returns following her victory over Jessica Triebelova on Friday. Walsh boxing at 65kg, takes on Mariana Soto Torres of Spain at around 6.15pm
Day Five’s schedule is here
Watch
World Boxing has partnered with Eurovision Sport to broadcast the Championship. Coverage, available HERE, begins at 11am on Thursday morning.
The championship website, where tickets are available for purchase, is HERE
Team Ireland
51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.
54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath
57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.
60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.
65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly
70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain
50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast
55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath
60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain
65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo
70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal
75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford
85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly
90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin
90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC
Support Staff
- Team Manager: Jon Mackey, National Performance Director
- Head Coach: Zauri Antia
- Coaches: Damain Kennedy, Lynne McEnery, Eoin Pluck, James Doyle and JP Delaney
- Doctor: Jim Clover
- Lead Physio: Rob Tuomey
- Performance Analyst: Alan Swanton
- Logistics Support: Sean Crowley, High Performance Manager