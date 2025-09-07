Three More Irish Boxers Progress Toward World Medals

Team Ireland saw another Irish fighter move to within one win of a World Championship medal in Liverpool on Sunday.



Dean Clancy, Patsy Joyce, and Lisa O’Rourke all registered victories on Day Four of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, with O’Rourke joining her sister in the quarter-final stages.

The Castlerea native was the 5-0 victor over Shirleidis Oroszco in a bout which included a point deduction for the Colombian, and a 3rd round standing count. Judges scored the bout 26:30, 26:30, 26:30, 25:30, 26:30. The younger of the two boxing sisters will box for a medal in Tuesday’s Evening Session against top seed in the weight, Lekeisha Pergoliti of Australia.

Sligo’s Clancy recorded a stylish win on his first fight of the tournament. The Olympian won a high-temp encounter with Ihlasbek Kochkarov of Turkmenistan 5-0. Judges scored the bout: 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30

Clancy will contest his last 16 bout against Georgia’s Lasha Guruli in Tuesday’s Evening Session. Guruli is the Paris Olympics bronze medalist, and a multiple medalist at World and European level.

Joyce has won his opening World Boxing Championships bout by unanimous decision. The Westmeath 55kg boxer contested his Last 32 bout against Jaeyong Shin of Korea – and both boxers faced points deductions. The youngest members of the team, will take on Cuban-born Bulgarian boxer Javier Ibanez Diaz. Dias is 10 years the Irish fighters senior and is a Paris bronze medal winner, a European Games and European Championship medalist, as well as a World and Youth Olympics champion.

It wasn’t to be for Belfast’s Michaela Walsh who bowed out after defeat in her second fight of the tournament. The 57kg double Olympian lost her Last 16 contest against Shih-Yin Wu of Chinese Taipei, 4-1. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 28:29; 28:29, 28:29, 29:28.

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

