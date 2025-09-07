Michael Conlan Eyes Dublin Residency After Explosive KO and 3Arena Roar

Michael Conlan is ready to make Dublin his permanent fight home.

The Belfast fighter, who is a massive draw in his hometown, registered an impressive knockout win on his first fight as a professional in the capital on Friday last.

The victory, a knockout one over Jack Bateson and the manner of it fueled world title talk and possible fights with British names Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood.

The reception the Olympic medal winner received and the atmosphere generated cemented Conlan’s belief that he can bring those big names and the biggest of fights to Dublin.

New York’s Madison Square Garden, a venue he sold out on his debut, also appeals, but Ireland’s only male World Amateur Champion has set his sights on continued Capital occasions.

“I want the rest of my fights either here in Dublin or at MSG,” he said. “That’s the bar now.”

“I love fighting in Belfast, but to be honest, I want to bring big-time boxing back to Dublin. I think it’s been starved for a very long time. Katie [Taylor] brought shows and they have been the big shows, but they’ve been sporadic. They haven’t been consistent, but I would like to make it a consistent thing.

“St. Paddy’s Day in the 3Arena or MSG both make major sense. And it has to be a big fight — world title, Josh Warrington, Leigh Wood, something of that level.”

Wasserman promoter Kalle Sauerland was visibly taken aback by the noise created down by the Dublin Docklands, the experienced promoter claiming the atmosphere was one of the best he’d been immersed in.

It’s an atmosphere he wants to provide for broadcast partner Channel 5 on a more regular basis, revealing he hopes to bring Conlan back.

The fight maker is also adamant such is the profile, pull and financial backing of Conlan that the promoter could tempt the big names and world champs to Dublin.

“Champions follow the money, and Mick brings the money. You saw it tonight — Dublin turned out, and they’d turn out again. He’s got the same pull in New York too.”

Conlan now wants to fight again either at the end of 2025 or on Paddy’s Day in 2026. Whether it’s a title shot or a rivalry, he insists his stage is set: Dublin and the Garden.