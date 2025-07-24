“This is Absolutely Huge” – Hearn Says Crocker – Donovan II Has All Ingredients of a Classic

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has hailed Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan II as a “history-making” event ahead of their eagerly anticipated world title rematch in Belfast.

The return was officially confirmed for September 13 and Windsor Park on Wednesday. The fight will not only settle one of the fiercest domestic rivalries in recent memory but also crown the IBF welterweight champion, meaning it’s the first ever all-Irish world title fight.

The historic nature of the bout, the stakes, the venue and the shared history all combine to make a big fight and big event ‘absolutely huge’ declares Hearn.

“This is absolutely huge – the first ever all-Irish World Title fight,” declared Hearn. “The first meeting between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan had it all – an electric build-up, guts, knockdowns and a hugely controversial ending. That drama-filled night in March has set the rematch up perfectly, and September 13 promises to be even bigger and better.”

The first encounter captured the attention and a rematch was always on the cards after a controversial ending.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan Weigh In for their Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title Fightt tomorrow night. 28 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing The fighters face off.

Now, with the stakes even higher and the IBF welterweight world title on the line, Hearn expects an unforgettable night for Irish boxing.

Indeed, he expects the domestic clash to sell out Windsor.

“We expect a sell-out crowd at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast and one of the best atmospheres you’ve ever witnessed in Irish boxing – you do not want to miss this one,” he said. “The first boxing event at Windsor Park since Irish icon Carl Frampton headlined here back in 2018, and the main event couldn’t be more fitting. Two of the best welterweights in the world battling it out for the IBF World Title. Watch it live around the world only on DAZN.”