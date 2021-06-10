McCullagh and O’Leary to fight on MTK Fight Night return

Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1] and Pierce O’Leary [6(2)-0] will return to the ring at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday 25 June.

The Derry and Dublin fighters have been confirmed as participants of the latest MTK Fight Night.

For ‘White Chocolate’ June 25 will represent his first fight since his Golden Contract defeat to Ryan Walsh in February of 2020 – and his first fight since he had a brain scan scare.

The awkward southpaw was set to fight on May 14 at the same venue but that card was been postponed and he fights just over a month later instead.

Irish-boxing.com understand McCullagh was due to face Welsh prospect Jacob Robinson [8(2)-0] on that May card and were lead to believe that fight is still next for the boxing nurse.

It would mean McCullagh doesn’t take the traditional route back from both his first career defeat and a pro longed period out of the ring.

Robinson certainly isn’t a fighter you’d pick as a ring-rust freeing exercise or handy confidence boost. The son of former featherweight world champion Steve Robinson is unbeaten in eight, and although he hasn’t the same callibre of wins on his record as McCullagh, he does come with a winner’s mentality and ‘get victory’ mindset.

Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary will also appear and look to build on his exciting start to pro-life. The fight against a yet to be confirmed opponent will be the 21-year-olds second of the year.

Such was the IBox London fighter’s performance against Irvine Magno last time out, that many heralded the Inner City favourite as a one of most improved fighters of the last 12 months.

As a result there is great anticipation to see what he can produce when he returns in just over two weeks time.

Standout lightweight prospect Gary Cully was confirmed as a participant on the card but Irish-boxing.com understands he will not fight on June 25, rather will appear on a bigger card later in the summer.