Garcia, Haney, Stevenson, Lopez – Hearn Says Big Names Await Crocker – Donovan Winner

There is more than redemption, revenge, a world title, and history at stake when Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker rematch in Windsor Park on September 13.

The Limerick and Belfast rivals fight for the vacant IBF welterweight title in what is being billed as the biggest ever all-Irish fight, as well as the biggest fight card to grace the famous fight city.

The winner will join a distinguished list of Irish world champions, should become the leading man in terms of Irish boxing, and by virtue of the fight’s unique status, will make history.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn has shared information that makes the fight even bigger.

The Matchroom boss says the clash has implications outside Ireland and the winner will open the door to fights with some of the biggest names in the sport.

“You’re looking at huge fights — Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, Teofimo Lopez, Conor Benn,” said Hearn.

“Those are real possibilities,” he adds before throwing a hint of green back into the conversation. And if Paddy wins, you could even bring one of them to Limerick.”

Hearn, who promotes both, has dropped Limerick as a potential venue for a Donovan fight. The Essex fighter maker said ‘The Real Deal’ had hoped to stage the rematch in the Treaty county, but Belfast was chosen based on business considerations.

“Paddy was pushing hard for Limerick,” Hearn admitted. “It’s a great story, but we just don’t know the market down there. Windsor Park gives us a proven venue and a crowd we know we can rely on. We’re expecting to fill 20,000 seats.”