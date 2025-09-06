Four Irish Boxers in World Championship Action

Four boxers are between the ropes at the M&S Arena, Liverpool, as the World Championships continue on Sunday.

Michaela Walsh, Patsy Joyce, Dean Clancy and Lisa O’Rourke all see action.

Double Olympian and multiple Commonwealth Games medalist, Walsh, returns for her second bout of the tournament, following her sensational Last 32 first round stoppage win over Saudi Arabia.

The Belfast fighter contests her Last 16 bout against Shih-Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei. Wu was the 57kg bronze medalist at the Paris Olympic Games, and has medaled at the Asian Games and Asian Championships. The pair will meet in the second bout of Ring B’s Evening Session.

Underage graduate Joyce, one of the youngest members of the team, makes his debut at the Last 16 stage, having received a bye. The Westmeath-based 2025 Irish Elite and U23 champion takes on Korea’s Jaeyong Shin in Bout 7 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session in the 55kg category.

30 August 2025; Patsy Joyce stands for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Paris Olympian Clancy also makes his championship debut on Sunday, having received a bye to the Last 16. He meets Turkmenistan’s Ihlasbek Kochkarov in Bout 10 of Ring B’s Evening Session.

30 August 2025; Michaela Walsh poses for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Lisa O’Rourke, a previous World champion and silver medalist, opens her account on another busy day. The Rosscomon native takes on Colombia’s Shirleidis Orozco in Bout 6 of Ring A’s Evening Session Orozco is a previous PanAmerican welterweight champion.

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

