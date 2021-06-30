Tyrone McKenna confirmed for Féile Undercard

Tyrone McKenna’s ring return and fight with undefeated Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov [24(17)-0] has found a fittingly exciting new home.

It has been confirmed that the Belfast light welterweight will face the Central Asian on the big Féile Fight Night in the Falls Park on Friday August 6th, acting as one of the chief supports to the Michael Conlan v TJ Doheny’s all-Irish clash.

‘The Mighty Celt’ and the American-based 30-year-old were set to trade leather as part of MTK’s ‘Dubai Series’ on the top of a Round10BoxingClub hosted fight card in Dubai on March 12th, then on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s bid to become three-weight world champion on April 3rd.

However, the first card was disbanded and Turarov then tested positive for COVID during Frampton fight week, forcing a cancelation of the second date.

McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] will be hoping it’s third time lucky as he is set to fight ‘Da Kazakh Kid’ just minutes from his house in front of thousands of fans next month as part of Féile an Phobail.

Turarov’s WBO Inter-Continental title will be on the line in the ten rounder and potential a spot in the organisation’s Top 15 (although the Kazakh is not currently ranked) and a first step towards the belt currently held by Josh Taylor.

It means home advantage and a big platform for Pete Taylor-trained southpaw as he returns for the first time since his narrow points defeat to Ohara Davies in the Golden Contract final in September of last year.

31-year-old McKenna has always been keen to face Turarov regardless of venue but when discussing a possible Féile slot he name dropped James Tennyson and Lewis Ritson as possible foes.

Also confirmed this evening, Scotsman Lee McGregor will defend his European bantamweight title versus France’s Vincent Legrand.

Irish-Boxing.com also believes Paddy Donovan will have an eight-rounder on the nine-fight card, while Sean McComb is rumoured to have secured a sought-after slot. Padraig McCrory is set for a big fight on the card and there is talk Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy, Fearghus Quinn, and James McGivern will also be confirmed very soon.