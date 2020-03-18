‘This is Huge’ – Frampton delighted to secure a shot at history

Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] is delighted to be celebrating some positive boxing news and proud to be bringing his historic world title fight to his home town.

Frank Warren today confirmed contracts for the much rumoured and anticipated world title fight between WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] and the Belfast fighter have been signed.

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a host of sporting uncertainty a date and venue for a bout initially penciled in for June 13 has yet to be confirmed, but the fight will take place whenever boxing resumes with its normally scheduled programming.

‘The Jackal’ will bid to become the first man from Ireland to win world titles in three different divisions when he takes on the champion Herring with a date and venue to be announced in due course.

Frampton said: “This is huge. To be the challenger fighting for a world title at home is just great. When it was first talked about and hinted at after I’d beaten Tyler McCreary in my last fight, I didn’t imagine it’d be in Belfast!

“I’m delighted to be fighting in my city and hopefully once the coronavirus madness has all passed, we can get it sealed and have the fight.

“It’s good to have a small bit of good news with this fight being agreed but there are more important things than boxing. People’s health is more important than me and Herring having a fight so it’s important we do this right.”

Frampton first became a world champion in September 2014 when he overcame Kiko Martinez for the IBF super-bantamweight crown and went on to unify against Scott Quigg in February 2016.

The Tigers Bay hero dethroned Leo Santa Cruz to become a world champion in his first fight at featherweight the same year and has since beaten the likes of Nonito Donaire.