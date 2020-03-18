Conor McGregor looking for a ‘good scrap’ – Notorious ‘fully expects’ to return to the boxing ring soon

Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] ‘fully expects’ to appear in the boxing ring again.

The UFC superstar has flirted with the idea of returning to the squared circle since his mega money meeting with Floyd Mayweather in August of 2017.

‘The Notorious’ has been linked with a ‘Money’ rematch, a clash with former sparring partner and world champ Paulie Malignaggi, claimed he was in talks with Manny Pacquioa and was even rumoured to have agreed to fight Irish middleweight Luke Keeler.

The Dubliner has also re-established his Crumlin BC links over the last 12 months and brought Phil Sutcliffe and Bra Brady into his team for his UFC return against in January, a 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Speaking with Bleacher Report, McGregor addressed his future and while he looks certain to return to the Octagon first a boxing match remains on the agenda.

“I am willing to fight anyone and have proved that time and time again,” McGregor said.

“I look for a good scrap, and if it isn’t going to be that, I have no interest. … The money is not why I do this. I am a very rich man, and my children and those that come after them will be just fine.

“I love the fight game. I learned many things boxing in Crumlin where I grew up, and my deep love is why I do this today. I will be in the Octagon again soon and fully expect to box again. You will need to stay tuned, but trust me-the fans will enjoy. Giving them what they want and entertaining them is important to me.”