Victor Rabei’s American breakthrough cancelled again

The American dream is on hold for Victor Rabei once again.

The undefeated lightweight has penned a promotional contract with Star Boxing late last year.

The Moldovan Dub was initially meant to make American debut on December 13.

Rabei was to fight on the New England Explosion card at the Massmutual Center against Omar Bordoy.

However, the clash was cancelled after the St Michael fighter suffered injury set back.

Although it wasn’t highly publicized, the 24-year-old was set to step up against the American on the “Catskills Clash” at Monticello, New York on April 17.

However, what looks somewhat a breakthrough clash has been cancelled again, this time along with the card.

It might be third time lucky for the two prospects if the card is rescheduled, although there is rumour ‘Slick Vic’ could be handed a bigger fight when the Corona confusion has passed.

Cathy McAleer is another to see a fight fall through. The Belfast super bantamweight was due to fight in Birmingham in April only for the card to be cancelled.

Golden Contract winner Steven Donnelly’s fight with Frank Warren prospect Troy Williamson has fallen through along with the entire Josh Taylor card.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Guglielminotti – The Fighting Irish (@thefirish).