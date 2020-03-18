Logo



Navigation

Victor Rabei’s American breakthrough cancelled again

By | on March 18, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

The American dream is on hold for Victor Rabei once again.

The undefeated lightweight has penned a promotional contract with Star Boxing late last year.

The Moldovan Dub was initially meant to make American debut on December 13.

Rabei was to fight on the New England Explosion card at the Massmutual Center against Omar Bordoy.

However, the clash was cancelled after the St Michael fighter suffered injury set back.

Although it wasn’t highly publicized, the 24-year-old was set to step up against the American on the “Catskills Clash” at Monticello, New York on April 17.

However, what looks somewhat a breakthrough clash has been cancelled again, this time along with the card.

It might be third time lucky for the two prospects if the card is rescheduled, although there is rumour ‘Slick Vic’ could be handed a bigger fight when the Corona confusion has passed.

Cathy McAleer is another to see a fight fall through. The Belfast super bantamweight was due to fight in Birmingham in April only for the card to be cancelled.

Golden Contract winner Steven Donnelly’s fight with Frank Warren prospect Troy Williamson has fallen through along with the entire Josh Taylor card.

Photo CreditRicardo Guglielminotti – The Fighting Irish (@thefirish).

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media