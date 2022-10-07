The Hurt Game- Inspirational Dennis Hogan fuelled by pain

Dennis Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1] wants to prove dreams are worth fighting for.

The Australian-based Kildare fighter challenges Sam Eggington [32(18)-7(2)] for the IBO light middleweight world title on No Limit’s Super Saturday Boxing Festival in Newcastle, Australia tomorrow.

It’s the 37-year-old’s fourth attempt at word honours – Hogan lost to Jack Culchay in a WBA interim clash in Germany, was robbed against Jaime Munguia in a WBC world title fight in Mexico, and lost in a middleweight world attempt to Jermell Charlo in Brooklyn.

When he suffered defeat to Tim Tyzsu, whose brother Nika tops this weekend’s monster card, many thought his chance had passed. However, the extremely focused and determined ‘The Hurricane’ never gave up on the dream. He continued with a win-or-bust mentality and earned himself a shot at the Brits strap.

It’s been a long journey but one the Kilcullen native believes can inspire others, particularly if he emerges victorious.

“I’ve been so close a few times, now I’ve got the opportunity to do it, tick that box and then hopefully shed some inspiration to other people that probably want to give up on their dreams,” he said at the final press conference.

“If I can do this on Saturday night, that’s a sign, you can take the biggest hits and stay focussed and stay resilient and you’ll still get there.”

The popular Lilywhite challenges ‘Britian’s most entertaining fighter’ for the title on the same No Limit card as Darragh Foley and Shanell Dargan appear.

He has no issue admitting Brummie Eggington is a good fighter and will be difficult to beat, although he does believe the pain he has suffered throughout his career will give him an advantage over the former European title holder.

“He’s been European champion, British champion, Commonwealth champion and now he’s the world champion … he’s pretty much done everything,” Hogan said.

“I look at him and he has lost and so have I, but when you get a guy with an 0 sometimes they don’t know how to lose at all. I know he’ll give it everything and we are in that same boat. He has that belt now but I want it and I know I want it more than him.I know I want to be on the flight back with that belt a lot more than he wants to be on the flight back with it.”

Hogan isn’t only motivated by the idea of fulfilling his lifelong dream going into the eagerly anticipated clash, he also has a strong desire to bring the belt home to his five-year-old daughter.

“I was talking to Arai, my daughter and she is getting to the stage where she is starting to understand, and she said ‘Daddy I hope you win, I really hope you win,’ that meant a lot to me,” he adds before admitting he may just shed a tear if he hears And the New on Saturday.

“There will be a tear! It could hit me like a punch. People are talking about the next day and how we’ll celebrate but I’m starting to think if I win this I could be in a ball on the couch for a day trying to wrap my head around it and trying to come to terms with the emotion.”