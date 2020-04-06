‘That’s the plan’ – Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao on course for 2021 fight

Conor McGregor will return to boxing and fight another modern day legend in 2021 according to reports yesterday.

ESPN insider and respected source Steve Kim claims ‘The Notorious’ will fight eight weight world champ Manny Pacquiao next year.

The former Crumlin amateur name dropped the Philippine fighter earlier this year and teased with regard to the fight online last week.

‘The Notorious’ has been linked with a Floyd Mayweather rematch and has UFC fights in the pipeline, but Kim claims McGregor will return to boxing in a fight with ‘Pac Man’.

When talking about McGregor and Pacquiao during a recent “Big Fight Weekend” podcast episode, ESPN’s Steve Kim said, “You know, I’m gonna be bold. I say that it happens next year in 2021. I’ve actually been told that’s the plan.”

He continued, “Now, look, Manny has a way of changing his mind quite liberally, but there’s a reason why he signed with [Paradigm]. Look, the ‘M’ in Manny stands for ‘Mercenary.’ He wants to make the biggest score — he’s probably searching now for events that can bring him 9-figure paydays. What else is out there that is considered relatively safe, that could procure that type of payday. From a theoretical standpoint, it could be Connor McGregor.”

It was announced in February that Pacquiao had signed with Paradigm Sports Management — the management firm also represents McGregor, which suggests the clash is easy to make.

McGregor has also been open about his desire to return to boxing since his August 2017 defeat to Floyd Mayweahter. The has name dropped the 41-year-old Freddie Roach trained fighter increasingly of late and the advances seem to be welcomed by the Philippine Senator.

Speaking with Bleacher Report, McGregor addressed his future and while he looks certain to return to the Octagon first a boxing match remains on the agenda.

“I am willing to fight anyone and have proved that time and time again,” McGregor said.

“I look for a good scrap, and if it isn’t going to be that, I have no interest. … The money is not why I do this. I am a very rich man, and my children and those that come after them will be just fine.

“I love the fight game. I learned many things boxing in Crumlin where I grew up, and my deep love is why I do this today. I will be in the Octagon again soon and fully expect to box again. You will need to stay tuned, but trust me-the fans will enjoy. Giving them what they want and entertaining them is important to me.”





