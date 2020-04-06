European Championships scheduled for Belfast are postponed

The European Boxing Confederation has postponed all European competitions until August because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include the European Schoolboy/girls Championships, which was scheduled for June/July in Belfast, and the European Men’s and Women’s Youth and Junior Championships scheduled for Montenegro and Georgia.

“I would like to announce that following the spread of Covid-19, the security measures taken by European countries and your replies to the letter, in which we asked for your views on the EUBC 2020 Calendar, the EUBC Executive Committee has taken the decision to stop all EUBC Championships scheduled until August 2020,” said EUBC President Franci Falcinelli.

“I firmly believe that this decision is necessary to protect the health of our athletes and coaches.”

The EUBC will continue to monitor the situation in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The European Schoolboy/girls Championships was initially scheduled to begin in Belfast on June 30.

Irish boxing has claimed medals at every European Schools event since the inaugural tournament in Rome in 2003 where ex two-weight world champion Carl Frampton won silver.