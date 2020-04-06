Claressa Shields gives precise Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano prediction

Amanda Serrano will prove too strong for Katie Taylor and claim victory in whats being billed as the biggest female fight of all time claims fellow Pound for Pound contender Claressa Shields.

The the unified WBC WBO light middleweight champion and undisputed middleweight champ weighed in on the upcoming mega fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano – a bout that was originally set for May 2, but has been provisionally rescheduled to July 4.

The two time Olympic champion, who it has to be noted is a friend of Serrano, predicts the challenger will relieve Taylor of her four lightweight world titles when the pair trade leather.

Shields admits the ground breaking Irish star is the more skillful of the two, but predicts – despite the fact Taylor is the naturally bigger fighter – the punching power of the seven weight world champion from Puerto Rico will prove the difference in a close fight.

The American believes Taylor will be there to be hit and Serrano will take advantage.

“I always hope that let the best woman win, but I think that Amanda Serrano is stronger,” Shields told FightHype.com.

“I don’t think that she’s more skilled (than Taylor). Katie Taylor’s skills to me are very high, but her skills can kind of make her lack in other places like her power and her head movement. I think she takes too many punches at times when she fights.”

After suggest how Serrano would secure victory Sheilds went on to predict the exact manner the Brooklyn based fighter would get her hand raised.

“I think Amanda Serrano has the power and has a good skillset herself to beat Katie Taylor by a 60-40 split,” Shields said. “I know Amanda Serrano is punching hard.”