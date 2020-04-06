Logo

Navigation

Claressa Shields gives precise Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano prediction

By | on April 6, 2020 |
Headline News News

Amanda Serrano will prove too strong for Katie Taylor and claim victory in whats being billed as the biggest female fight of all time claims fellow Pound for Pound contender Claressa Shields.

The the unified WBC WBO light middleweight champion and undisputed middleweight champ weighed in on the upcoming mega fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano – a bout that was originally set for May 2, but has been provisionally rescheduled to July 4.

The two time Olympic champion, who it has to be noted is a friend of Serrano, predicts the challenger will relieve Taylor of her four lightweight world titles when the pair trade leather.

Shields admits the ground breaking Irish star is the more skillful of the two, but predicts – despite the fact Taylor is the naturally bigger fighter – the punching power of the seven weight world champion from Puerto Rico will prove the difference in a close fight.

The American believes Taylor will be there to be hit and Serrano will take advantage.

“I always hope that let the best woman win, but I think that Amanda Serrano is stronger,” Shields told FightHype.com.

“I don’t think that she’s more skilled (than Taylor). Katie Taylor’s skills to me are very high, but her skills can kind of make her lack in other places like her power and her head movement. I think she takes too many punches at times when she fights.”

After suggest how Serrano would secure victory Sheilds went on to predict the exact manner the Brooklyn based fighter would get her hand raised.

“I think Amanda Serrano has the power and has a good skillset herself to beat Katie Taylor by a 60-40 split,” Shields said. “I know Amanda Serrano is punching hard.”

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media