‘My career is far from over’ – Doheny defiant despite Dubai defeat

April 6, 2020
TJ Doheny has told his followers his ‘career is far from over’.

‘The Power’ remains defiant despite surprise Dubai defeat last month.

The former IBF champion of the world seemed to hit a back to the top road bump after being out pointed by the relatively unknown Ionut Baluta at Caesars Palace Dubai early last month.

Defeat in such a keep busy fight at 33 years of age could prove severely damaging, but Doheny claims he won’t allow that prove the case for him.

“My career is far from over and it won’t be long before I am back on top,” he told Off The Ball.

“Hopefully we get over this Covid-19 and we can get something big before the end of the year.”

Doheny can speak so confidently with regard to a return to world level because he has been promised a big 2020 fight by MTK.

Register any form of scalp and the former world champion will be back in big time contention.

The fact his unification clash with Danny Roman was a Fight of the Year contender means a rematch is always an option, while his Matchroom and DAZN links means world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev is a realistic target.

“It’s a bit of a waiting game at the moment, Danny Roman is back training and pushing for his rematch and I want a big fight as well so hopefully I can get something exciting,” adds Doheny.

“I want to get back out and prove I’m better than what I showed in Dubai and that I’m far from done. Hopefully I can get a big win and get back in contention with Roman and Akhmadaliev again.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

