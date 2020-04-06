Logo

Andy Lee’s Stephen Kenny experience allows him to predict ‘Irish football is in great hands’

April 6, 2020
Headline News News

Irish football fans need not worry about Stephen Kenny’s lack of big time experience according to Andy Lee.

The former middleweight world champion is confident the former Dundalk manager has what it takes to make Ireland a success.

Lee has of late become one of the most respected pundits on the circuit and is now the coach behind two of Ireland’s most exciting talents in Jason Quigley and Paddy Donovan.

Indeed, he was a key part of Tyson Fury’s backroom team for the heavyweight’s impressive victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this year.

However, the Kronk advocate isn’t overly renowned for his football knowledge.

Still an exchange with the recently appointed Irish football manager allows him to predict the right man has been handed the Irish senior football team reigns.

Without going into specifics the Limerick southpaw revealed he shared ‘situation’ with the former Dundalk, Longford, Derry and Dunfermline manager and explained the advice subsequently given proved successful.

As a result Lee is confident Kenny has what it takes to make a success of his new role.

If you surmise the ‘situation’ mentioned by the former Emanuel Steward and Adam Booth trained 160lb fighter was boxing related it bodes quite well in terms of his coaching approach.

The well schooled retired puncher seems open to advice from all quarters and doesn’t appears open to suggestion from coaches in other codes.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

