Andy Lee’s Stephen Kenny experience allows him to predict ‘Irish football is in great hands’

Irish football fans need not worry about Stephen Kenny’s lack of big time experience according to Andy Lee.

The former middleweight world champion is confident the former Dundalk manager has what it takes to make Ireland a success.

Lee has of late become one of the most respected pundits on the circuit and is now the coach behind two of Ireland’s most exciting talents in Jason Quigley and Paddy Donovan.

Indeed, he was a key part of Tyson Fury’s backroom team for the heavyweight’s impressive victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this year.

However, the Kronk advocate isn’t overly renowned for his football knowledge.

Still an exchange with the recently appointed Irish football manager allows him to predict the right man has been handed the Irish senior football team reigns.

Without going into specifics the Limerick southpaw revealed he shared ‘situation’ with the former Dundalk, Longford, Derry and Dunfermline manager and explained the advice subsequently given proved successful.

As a result Lee is confident Kenny has what it takes to make a success of his new role.

Recently I sat beside Stephen Kenny at a charity dinner. I told him about a situation I was in relating to boxing. The advice he gave me ended up turning the thing completely around…. what I’m getting at is, Irish Football is in great hands! — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) April 4, 2020

If you surmise the ‘situation’ mentioned by the former Emanuel Steward and Adam Booth trained 160lb fighter was boxing related it bodes quite well in terms of his coaching approach.

The well schooled retired puncher seems open to advice from all quarters and doesn’t appears open to suggestion from coaches in other codes.