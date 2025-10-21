Team Ireland Win Five More European U15 Championships Medals

Team Ireland’s European U15 Championship medal haul has risen to 8, following today’s girls’ quarter finals.

Ellie May Featherson, Rosaletta Casey, Macie Duffy, Ellie Curtain Murray and Maicey Field joined Roisin Hegarty, Ronan Charles and Pa Casey on the podium.

Featherson has won at least a bronze medal, following a dominant 5-0 win over Julie Stara of the Czech Republic – judges scored the bout 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28. The 40kg boxer will box her semi final on Thursday, against Azerbaijan’s Nasrin Abdullazada

Casey also has a place on the podium following her 4-1 quarter final win over Poland’s Alicja Laniecka on a scoreline of 29:28; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30. She’ll take on Scotland’s Sinita Kaur in her semi final on Thursday.

Also contesting a semi-final on Thursday is 48kg Duffy O’Connor. She was the 4-1 split decision winner over Yagmur Çoskun of Turkey and judges scored the bout 30:27; 29:28; 29:28; 28:29; 29:28. She next takes on Scotland’s Jenna Dailly.

Curtain Murray has won, at minimum, a bronze medal, following her 4-1 split decision quarter final win over Chanel Pascali of Italy – 28:29; 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27. She is back in action on Thursday, when she boxes her semi final against Ukraine’s Yeva Kubanova.

Field has medaled by way of a dominant 5-0 win over Israel’s Sendy Tayber in her quarter final. The final scores were 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27. The lightweight will box her semi-final on Thursday, against Romania’s Patricia Sara Grogorie.

Two Team Ireland boxers lost out on dreaded 3-2 splits: 46kg Kenia Flood Prado in her contest against Poland’s Amelia Joachimska and 44kg Ava Harford in her meeting Hungary’s Viktória Nagy.

Roisin Hegarty, Ronan Charles and Pa Casey secured their medals earlier in the competition, and will box for up-grades across Thursday and Friday.

369 boxers including 131 girls and 138 boys from 32 nations are competing in this record-breaking European U15 Boxing Championships. The participating federations are: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine