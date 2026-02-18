Team Ireland Confirm World Boxing Futures Cup Line Up

Courtesy of BOXING IRELAND

Boxing Ireland has named an 8 strong team to contest the World Boxing Futures Cup in Thailand in March.

The World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 is an U19 tournament and forms part of the performance pathway toward the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026. Participation at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 is a requirement for any athlete who wishes to be considered for selection to the Youth Olympic Games, taking place in Dakar from 31 October to 13 November 2026.

Team Ireland includes European U17 champion and Best Boxer of that tournament, Kristian Jubani, European U17 silver medalist, Kalib Walshe, European U17 bronze medalist, Paige Nickels, European U17 Team Co-Captain Padraig Walsh, 2023 European schools champ, Louise Joyce. All members of the team are 2026 Ireland Futures Cup Competition champions.

The team is comprised of boxers from clubs in 5 counties: Antrim (2), Down (1), Dublin (3), Westmeath (1), Wexford (1).

Team Ireland will be led by Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey of Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry. O’Sullivan Coffey is the President of Kerry County Board and an experienced Team Manager at benchmark events. The coaching staff are High Performance Coach Lynne McEnery, Liam Cunningham of All Saints BC in Belfast and Valerie Hamilton of St. Francis BC in Limerick. Liam and Valerie have coached Boxing Ireland athletes at competitions include the 2025 European U17 Championships, where the team returned with 10 medals.

Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly said “It is a great honour for these young athletes to represent Ireland at the World Boxing Futures Cup, and selection reflects both their talent and their commitment to development. Competing in Thailand will expose them to a very high standard of international boxing at a crucial stage of their growth. We are proud of this group and confident they will gain invaluable experience while representing their clubs, their families, and their country with distinction.”

Boxing Ireland High Performance Director, Jon Mackey, said “Selection for the Futures Cup is about identifying young athletes with the potential to progress along our high-performance pathway. This is an important developmental opportunity, not just in the ring but in experiencing the demands of travelling and competing abroad. We believe this group has earned their places and will benefit hugely from testing themselves against the best emerging talent from around the world.”

Results achieved at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 do not automatically confer a team quota nor selection. Youth Olympic Games quotas are allocated to National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The OFI may receive as little as one quota spot, or as many as 10. The Olympic Federation of Ireland will determine athlete selection in line with its approved nomination and selection policies.Team Ireland

48kg Louise Joyce, Olympic BC Westmeath

51kg Kristian Jubani, Crumlin BC Dublin

54kg Paige Nickels, Banbridge BC, Down

55kg Michael McDonagh, Avona BC Dublin

57kg Milena Lucaci Lucan BC Dublin

60kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Wexford

65kg Padraig Walsh Immaculata BC Antrim

70kg Conor Dowds Immaculata BC AntrimSupport Staff

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coach Lynne McEnery

Coach Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Belfast

Coach Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick