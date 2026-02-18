“Fireworks and Bombs” – Introducing Kuba Pielesz

Kuba Pielesz has waited long enough.

On February 21st, inside Cork’s Parochial Hall, the 22-year-old finally steps into the professional ranks — and he’s not planning on easing himself in quietly.

The Golden Glove’s becomes the Rebel County’s latest pro when he climbs through the ropes on Siam Warriors’ “A Symphony Of Action” bill and he is promising an explosive start.

“Fireworks and bombs,” he says with a grin when asked by Irish-boxing.com what fans can expect on Saturday. “Knockout – 100 per cent. Four rounds to do it. That’s the way I’m going to expose myself.”

For Pielesz, who claimed Intermediate Irish title success, turning professional isn’t a whim or a fallback. It’s the plan he’s had since he first laced up gloves.

“Since I started boxing, the long-term goal was always to be a professional boxer. I was never really interested in the Olympics,” he explains.

The Cork fighter admits the amateur route ultimately confirmed what he already believed — that his style was built for the paid ranks. Walking opponents down, sitting on shots, blocking and firing back — it’s a mindset more suited to 8oz gloves than point-scoring exchanges.

“I went over to Portugal last year and boxed like a complete pro,” he recalls. “I was walking forward, sitting down on my shots. The other lad tipped and ran and I lost to the home fighter. That was a wake-up call. I was boxing way too much like a pro. So why not go and do it?”

Like his fellow Corkonians Spike O’Sullivan and Cathal Crowley the prospect is training under Paschal Collins in Dublin.

“The man has all the experience in the world,” he says. “It’s about trust in this game. I have full trust in Paschal. He’s been there, done it. Look what he’s done with Spike. He knows which fights to take, which offers to accept. That’s what I need.

“Straight away Paschal took me on the pads and saw the potential. He said there’s a pro show in Cork on February 21st — do you want it? Of course I did.”

Fittingly, his debut comes at home.

Tickets have flown — over 120 sold weeks — and supporters are travelling from Cork, Donegal and beyond. But while the buzz is building, Pielesz insists emotion won’t cloud his focus.

“Not a lot of fighters get to make their debut in their home city,” he says. “The whole city is coming to watch me. But it’s about not getting dragged into that. Focus on the man in front of me. Sell the tickets, give everyone time after — but first, do the job.”

And long-term?

He’s not shy.

“I truly believe I will become world champion. I’m only 21. I’m looking at 27 or 28, hitting my peak. There’s no rush — but I’m coming.”

He pauses.

“People are going to realise who I am after February 21st.”

Cork has been warned.