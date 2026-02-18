‘Entertainer’ Aodhan Byrne vows to ‘catch fire’ as a pro ahead of Finn Valley debut

By Chris McNulty

Aodhan Byrne has vowed to light up the Finn Valley Centre on his pro debut.



Welterweight Byrne will face Marian Wesolowski on Saturday evening as professional boxing debuts in the Twin Towns.



Byrne won an Irish senior title in 2025 before inking a management deal with Sheer Sports.



“I think I can really catch fire as a professional,” he says. “I believe I have an entertaining style and sometimes people will call it a little bit flashy but it’s just the way I am.



“I’m a bit creative when I express myself but I’m looking forward to it now and I believe as a professional I’ll really catch light. This game is about entertaining and I believe I am an entertainer.”

A native of Kilcullen in Co Kildare, this week will be a real homecoming of sorts for Byrne, whose mother Sinead (Long) hails from Carrickmagrath in Ballybofey. A grandson of Tommy and Joy Long, Byrne will need little by way of introduction to the capacity audience.



“Ballybofey is nearly like a second home to me,” Byrne says. “I’m up here every second weekend.



“When I signed up, this date was there for me so I jumped at the chance.”



In October, Byrne got a taste of professional boxing life when he danced with Cormac Dillon on the Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars card at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny.



Byrne says: “The best part of it was I weighed in the day before too. It was definitely something that I wanted. I think I caught eyes that night and it’s probably the reason I’m sitting here as a professional boxer… the experience of even wearing shorts and stuff. I believe I’m made for it and that night showed me that I am.”



Byrne trains under the watch of Niall Barrett at Unit 3 in Naas and he dips his toes in pro waters against 23-year-old Pole Wesolowski.



He says: “I’m never really out of camp, we have quite a professional setup down in Unit 3: Gary Culley’s a pro there, Kelsey Leonard who’s doing big things too. I’m never really out of camp.



“Since I went to college, I’ve been training like a full-time athlete and I think it’s showing now. I can’t wait to put the small gloves on and do the same. I think I really catch fire as a professional.”



Former world middleweight title contender Jason Quigley is excited by what is in store for Byrne.



Quigley says: “People will see him now, they might see him then in 10 fights and he could be fighting for a title and those people will say: ‘I remember watching him on his pro debut in the Finn Valley Centre. This is where the journey happens and this is where people start to get on board. Aodhan is going to have a great following – and the local community following is invaluable.



“Fingers crossed everybody gets behind these young animals now and see the future for them.



“I had Aodhan around the town for coffee on a couple of days and people were asking about him. That’s where it all starts.



“That’s what it’s all about. Josh Warrington sticks in my head for that. He won a Central Area title, an English title and then British, Commonwealth, European and World titles. The following he got, the tickets he sold; that’s what these fighters need. It’s about getting that support and taking it to the next level.”