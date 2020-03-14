Logo



Surprise defeat for Gaynor while St Michael’s duo win in Bolton

Liam Gaynor suffered surprise defeat in Bolton tonight.

The fighter with 2020 Irish title aspirations was confident on building on a successful and busy end to 2019 with a first win of the year tonight.

However, things didn’t go to plan on a loaded Rolling the Dice II card.

The well supported Tallaght fighter was out pointed by the game Ed Harrison.

The Kilnamanagh native was set to fight Ricky Leach initially, but Harrison was called in.

Still the 22-year-old was expected to secure victory in his first six rounder.

Harrison had yet to secure a pro win, but has proved himself a capable journeyman in his first three fights.

Indeed, he took a round of Matthew Fitzsimons of Belfast last month.

He was certainly up for the fight and went to war with the now Bolton based Irish fighter tonight.

The Blackpool native got due reward and got the nod in a close contest.

Gaynor slips to 5-1 post the defeat while Harrison improves to 1-3.

There was Irish success on the card as Ryan O’Rourke and Paddy Nevin both registered wins.

Heavyweight, Nevin secured a points win in his first fight in 18 months.

The St Michael’s big man secured a shut out win, defeating Phil Williams 40-36 in his first fight since December 2019.

The result see’s Nevin improve to 3-0 while Williams slips to 3-24-1.

Ireland’s busiest pro O’Rourke made it three wins in three months on the same card.

Having accounted for respected journey men Qasim Hussain and Chris Adaway the fighter, who like Nevin is trained by Steven O’Rourke, accounted for another experienced away corner specialist in Naheem Chaudhry.

O’Rourke boxed to a comfortable 40-36 win.

The win see’s the 20-year-old to improve to 3-0 while the experienced Chaudhry slips to 2-66-1.

