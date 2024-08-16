Excited Dana White confirms Callum Walsh homecoming

None other than Dana White made it official.

The UFC’s favourite boxer Callum Walsh is coming home and will fight in Dublin next month.

Rumour LA based Walsh would appear at the 3Arena was doing the rounds for over a month and White confirmed it to be true on Friday evening.

The UFC boss man revealed the ‘fastest rising star in boxing’, who is trained by Freddie Roach and promoted by Tom Loeffler will make his Irish debut at the 3Arena on September 20 and that the card will be broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass.

The Cork native will defend his WBC Continental Americas light middleweight title in a main-event bout against Przemyslaw Runowski. The co-main event will see Ali Akhmedov and Pierre Hubert Dibombe compete in a 10-round Super Middleweight bout.

White confirmed the event was going ahead as well as expressed his excitement via an online post.

Irish-boxing.com understands Craig O’Brien and Edward Donovan will meet on the bill in light middleweight title action, while Emmett Brennan and Kevin Cronon have agreed to fight and should also contest for a domestic title, while Thomas Carty should be confirmed as a participant soon.

The fight night will kick off an action-packed weekend for Irish boxing with Anthpny Cacace defending his IBF super featherweight title in Wembley 24 hours later and a Seaside show promoted by McElenney Promotions on Saturday 21 September.