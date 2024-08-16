Club and Country – Jack Marley says it was special to have childhood coach with him in Paris

Jack Marley says it was special to have a club feel to his international exploits at the Olympics.

The Sallynoggin fighter was the first Irish boxer to secure a win at the Paris Games and was the nation’s first heavyweight representative since Atlanta 1996.

In keeping with the first theme, he was also Monkstown BC’s first-ever Olympian, although he wasn’t the only Monkstown man on the team.

Coach at the emerging club, James Doyle was part of the Irish coaching setup in Paris – and Marley points out it was special to have someone who has been present for his entire boxing journey on his Olympic adventure.

With fights to win, the 21-year-old, who exited at the gloves of No.2 seed Davlat Boltaev at the medal fight, didn’t quite appreciate the achievement but upon reflection, he notes how momentous and poignant it is.

“I’ve been blessed to have the best coaches in Ireland,” he told Off The Ball.

“I can’t say how much they’ve done for me. James Doyle has been close to a father to me at this stage, driving me up and down the country, getting me up every morning for runs and he was actually on the team with me in Paris.

“That was really special. I’m only really realizing it now. It was so hectic in Paris that I didn’t really take it in but to have my childhood coach with me was a dream. “