Logo



Navigation

Delfine Persoon falls at first Olympic qualifying hurdle

By | on March 14, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Delfine Persoon’s Olympic dream has been put on hold.

The former WBC world champion was knocked out of the European Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 at the Copper Box Arena in London today.

The experienced fighter Katie Taylor defeated to become undisputed lightweight champion of the world last Summer had parked her pursuit of a Taylor rematch in favour of following an Olympic dream.

However, if Persoon is to qualify she will have to do so via the world qualification tournament later in the year after she was defeated in London today.

The Belgian lightweight dropped a split decision to Nikoleta Pita of Greece on Day 1 of the qualifiers. 

Pita won the first two rounds of the preliminary round fight, and Persoon claimed the third meaning the Greek fighter moves one step closer to a place on the plan to Tokyo.

The result means we won’t see a Harrington versus Persoon clash this week. However, lightweight remains possibly the strongest of division in the tournament and Harrington will have to produce two big wins to qualify.

The double World medallist has a bye into the Last 16 where she will probably face Pole Aneta Rygielska – a silver medallist at light welter in last year’s Euros. Then it would be an intriguing Olympic decider versus IBF super-featherweight world champion Maiva Hamadouche. Lose to the French KO artist and it would be would be into the box-off mix for Harrington.

No Irish were in action in London today. Team Ireland’s qualifying journey begins tomorrow with Christina Desmond, Kiril Afanasev, George Bates and Emmet Brennan all in action.

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media