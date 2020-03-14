Delfine Persoon falls at first Olympic qualifying hurdle

Delfine Persoon’s Olympic dream has been put on hold.

The former WBC world champion was knocked out of the European Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 at the Copper Box Arena in London today.

The experienced fighter Katie Taylor defeated to become undisputed lightweight champion of the world last Summer had parked her pursuit of a Taylor rematch in favour of following an Olympic dream.

However, if Persoon is to qualify she will have to do so via the world qualification tournament later in the year after she was defeated in London today.

The Belgian lightweight dropped a split decision to Nikoleta Pita of Greece on Day 1 of the qualifiers.

Pita won the first two rounds of the preliminary round fight, and Persoon claimed the third meaning the Greek fighter moves one step closer to a place on the plan to Tokyo.



The result means we won’t see a Harrington versus Persoon clash this week. However, lightweight remains possibly the strongest of division in the tournament and Harrington will have to produce two big wins to qualify.

The double World medallist has a bye into the Last 16 where she will probably face Pole Aneta Rygielska – a silver medallist at light welter in last year’s Euros. Then it would be an intriguing Olympic decider versus IBF super-featherweight world champion Maiva Hamadouche. Lose to the French KO artist and it would be would be into the box-off mix for Harrington.

No Irish were in action in London today. Team Ireland’s qualifying journey begins tomorrow with Christina Desmond, Kiril Afanasev, George Bates and Emmet Brennan all in action.