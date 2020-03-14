Carroll calls out Donovan – Bray fighter wants April clash with Irish champ

Not quite a call out but Sam Carroll has told Eric Donovan he would like to fight him.

The Bray fighter has no qualms about jumping up the boxing ladder to trade leather with the BUI Celtic and Irish champion.

Carroll offered his services as an opponent not long after it was confirmed ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ would make his Mark Dunlop debut on the April 24 #MTKFightNight at the Europa Hotel.

It’s a brave move by the Pete Taylor trained fighter, but the kind of approach we may see more of considering the lack of shows in Dublin.

@eric_donovan60 huge respect for you .. how about an all Irish fight defend Irish title or Celtic title @MTKGlobal @Irishboxingcom

@ — sam carroll (@samcarr33058140) March 13, 2020

Donovan, who himself is looking to fight upgrade and made a similar approach to Jono Carroll ahead of the Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz rematch, politely rebuffed his former stable mate at Boxing Ireland’s offer.

The 34-year-old wants to move beyond domestic level and seems to have something lined up with new manager Dunlop.

Whether there is a big Sky fight in the pipeline that makes Team Donovan sensible risk adverse or whether they have a fight that will boost the Kildare fighters ranking remains to be seen.

Regardless Carroll and Donovan won’t be trading leather come April 24.

With Donovan looking to move to the next level – and now believing he has a pathway to achieve that – the domestic titles he now holds should come back into play.

Bolton based Tallaght fighter Liam Gaynor has been vocal about wanting to challenge and that could be a fight for Carroll later in the year.

Also fighting on the April 24 card alongside Donovan will be Steven Ward, Paddy Gallagher, Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory, Declan Geraghty, Sean Duffy, Ruairi Dalton, Callum Bradley and Dee Sullivan.

24 hours later at the Ulster Hall there are big fights for Sean McComb, Gary Cully and Paul Hyland Jr against Craig Evans, Maxi Hughes and Terry Flanagan respectively.