Strap Season – Irish fighters set for Katie Taylor undercard title tussles

It’s strap season for all but one of the Irish fighters fighting on the Cameron – Taylor II card on November 25.

Katie Taylor, who challenges for all four of Chantelle Cameron’s light-welterweight world titles on the card, won’t be the only boxer vying for hardware.

There will be belts on the line when Paddy Donovan and Thomas Carty take to the ring in welterweight and heavyweight bouts respectively, while domestic titles will be up for grabs in the two all-Irish fights on the bill.

‘Real Deal’ Donovan takes another incremental step up when he takes on English Champion Danny Ball. A prize is up for grabs for the first time for the Limerick native, as the southpaw fights for the WBA Continental welterweight title.

Heavyweight Carty will put the BUI Celtic title he defeated Jay McFarlane to win on Matchroom’s May trip to Dublin on the line against a yet to be confirmed opponent, although the rumour mill is churning out Nick Campbell’s name.

Liam Gaynor and John Cooney will battle it out to become the first British Boxing Board of Control Celtic champion at super featherweight since Anthony Cacace.

That in turn means a European ranking will be earned by the victor of the interesting Dublin – Galway clash.

The BUI’s Celtic title is the prize for the winner of Emmet Brennan and Jamie Morrissey’s eagerly anticipated Dublin – Limerick bout.

Two-weight champion Morrissey puts his light heavyweight strap on the line against the Olympian.

There is also a chance Spike O’Sullivan could trade leather for a title on the bill. There is faint talk of a November 25 title tussle between the Cork man and James Metcalfe.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “It’s a huge night for Dublin’s Gary Cully who looks to bounce back against an in-form Reece Mould while Thomas Carty returns in a Heavyweight clash and Paddy Donovan looks to prove he is the ‘Real Deal’ when he faces his first 50-50 test against Danny Ball.”