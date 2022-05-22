Star Man JP Hale targets Euro glory

JP Hale has set his sights on European Gold.

There was massive excitement when Star ABC’s star man and first National Elite Champion in 23-years was selected for the World Championships late last year.

However, the emerging talent and 2019 Irish Fight of the Year winner, fell at the first hurdle suffering defeat to home fighter Semiz Alicic in Belgrade.

The lightweight is hoping to go further after being selected for only his second major international tournament.

In fact, Hale, who has also been selected in the Commonwealth Games squad to compete in Birmingham this summer, wants to go all the way in the European Championships.

“My target is to win every fight and get gold,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“A European medal would be amazing that’s my goal.”

The Belfast fighter’s has more confidence going into the prestigious Yerevan, Armenia hosted tournament after picking up World Championship experience and having more time in the High Performance.

He points out he’s hit peak form and is feeling sharp after time sparring in Italy.

“The worlds definitely made me more confident in my own ability,” he adds.

“I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt Italy sparring camp went really well and I’m the sharpest ever.”

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy