Sliver Linning – O’Rourke and Joyce Aim for World Championship Final Slots

Two Irish boxers shoot for World Championships silver in Liverpool today.

Aoife O’Rourke and Patsy Joyce secured bronze at the very least on Wednesday and will box to improve their podium place on a busy Saturday.

The decorated Roscommon native and the Westmeath boxer, who emerged as a senior elite talent over the last week, will both contest semi-finals.

The youngest memeber of the squad, Joyce, 19, will box to change the colour of his medal in Saturday’s Afternoon Session, against Spain’s Rafael Serrano Lozano.

Speaking to World Boxing, after he beat 4-0 pro Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilo he said: “I was the underdog. I was the underdog yesterday as well – but age is only a number. I came here, 19 years of age, the youngest one on the team, and I’m smashing them up.” And, he says, the cut he sustained in in Last 16 bout against Bulgaria’s Javier Ibanez wasn’t an issue “Not a bother – I got a cut but we have the best doctor in the world, Jim. Shout out to Jim!”

Four time European medal winner and not two time World Championships medal winner takes on China’s Chengyu Yang in her semi-final in Saturday’s Afternoon Session.

Speaking to World Boxing after her medal, the Castlerea woman said “It’s just about taking it one fight at a time. I am just grateful to have gotten that medal and we’ll push on in the next one and see what we can do.” And, she adds “To be here, to be selected by Ireland, is a great honour. The gameplan was just to keep the pressure and intensity there – and try and be clinical and smart with my punches. You can do the plan all you want on the pads and you feel great, but when you’re trying to implement it in the ring, it’s another story.”

Grainne Walsh comes home with a bronze medal, after a great campaign.

The St Mary’s boxer contested a 65kg semi-final on Friday and lost to Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeyeva, a 2025 World Boxing Cup champion, the 2024 Asian champion, and an IBA World champion.

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow. Daina is from Bray, Co. Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin. Jenny is from Ashbourne, Co. Meath

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin. Grainne is from Tullamore, Co. Offaly

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. Team Co-Captain

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. Team Co-Captain

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim. Dean is from Co. Sligo

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC

Support Staff

Team Manager: Jon Mackey, National Performance Director

Head Coach: Zauri Antia

Coaches: Damain Kennedy, Lynne McEnery, Eoin Pluck, James Doyle and JP Delaney

Doctor: Jim Clover

Lead Physio: Rob Tuomey

Performance Analyst: Alan Swanton

Logistics Support: Sean Crowley, High Performance Manager

