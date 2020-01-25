Silver lining – Potkonen the scourge of Ireland yet again

Kellie Harrington had to settle for silver at the Strandja multi-nations in Sofia, Bulgaria after losing on a split decision to Mira Potkonen this afternoon.

The aggressive Finn won the lightweight final 3-2 to take the gold medal after three tight rounds at the Sofia Hall.

Harrington’s combinations, particularly in the second round and at the start of the third, impressed.

Potkonen probably won the first frame and Harrington the second. The third was even but the European champion got the nod over the 2018 World titlist.

Harrington, in her first tournament back since injuring her hand at the European Games last June, won three of her four fights in Sofia this week.

All of her victories were over Europeans and a tournament featuring America and North African nations.

The Dubliner and Roscommon Aoife O’Rourke (bronze) finished in podium positions for Ireland at the 71st edition of Europe’s oldest multi-nations.

The Irish squad are due to arrive home tomorrow morning, January 26, at 10-45am via Dublin Airport.

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria

January 25

Final

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) lost to Mira Potkonen (Finland) 2-3

January 24

S/Finals

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Denica Eliseeva (Bulgaria) 5-0

60kg Mira Potkonen (Finland) beat Agnes Alexiusson (Sweden) 5-0

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) lost to Naomi Graham (USA) 0-5

75kg Davina Michel (France) beat Anastasiia Chernoklenko (Ukraine) 5-0

January 23

Q/Finals

51kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) lost to Virginia Fuchs (USA) 0-5

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Sonia Lather (India) 2-3

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) lost to Mykola Buysenko (Ukraine) 1-4

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Hanna Okheri (Ukraine) 5-0

63kg George Bates (Ireland) lost to Shiva Thapa (India) 0-5

69kg Christina Desmond (Ireland) lost to Jones Oshae (USA) W/O

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Flavia Figuerdo (Brazil) 3-2

January 22

Last 16

51kg Carly McNaul (Ireland) lost to Olena Savchuk (Italy) 0-5

51kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) beat Rabab Cheddar (Morocco) 5-0

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Carlos Rocha (Brazil) 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Jenifer Fernandez (Spain) 5-0

57kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) lost to Francesco Maietta (Italy) Pts

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Aneta Rygielska (Poland) 5-0

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Ireland) lost to Mira Potkonen (Finland) 0-5

63kg George Bates (Ireland) beat Shpetin Bajoku (Kosova) Pts

63kg Wayne Kelly (Ireland) lost to Paolo Di Lernia (Italy) Pts

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) lost to Johnson Delante (USA) Pts

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) lost to Sing Negi (India) 0-5

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) lost to Herbert Souza (Brazil) 2-3

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Nikolaz Begadze (Georgia) W/O

January 21

Last 32 and 16

51kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) beat Johanna Wonyou (France) 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Gutierrez Guadaloupe (USA) 3-2

63kg George Bates (Ireland) beat Lounes Hamraoui (France) 3-2

69kg Christina Desmond (Ireland) beat Beatriz Soares (Brazil) 4-1

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Love Holgersson (Sweden) 5-0

81kg Emmett Brennan (Ireland) lost to Stepan Hrekul (Ukraine) 1-4

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) beat Victor Schelstraette (Belgium) 3-2

91+kg Antione O Griofa (Ireland) lost to Clemente Russo (Italy) 0-5

Irish squad

Female

51kg Ceire Smith (Cavan) and Carly McNaul (Holy Family)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s) and Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

Male

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) and Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s) and Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) and Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

91kg+ Antoine O’Griofa (Celtic Eagles)

Staff

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk, JP Kinsella

Physio: Lorcan McGee

Physiologist: Damien Martin



