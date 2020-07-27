Frampton reveals ‘issue’ being ‘overlooked’ ahead of ring return







Carl Frampton is surprised no one is raising the hands ‘issue’ ahead of his ring return, but assures they won’t cause him problems when he fights on August 15.

There has been chatter around the level of ‘The Jackal’s’ opponent Vahram Vardanyan and the potential world title fight with Jamel Herring pre his first bout since the summer of 2019.

The three weight world title hopeful, who makes his super featherweight debut on the same BT Sports Stuido card as Michael Conlan and Paddy Donovan, admits there is one aspect to the fight that is being ‘overlooked’.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever fighters is well aware it’s his first fight since having operations on both hands, which he broke during his victory over American Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas last year.

However, despite suggesting surprise his hands haven’t been widely mentioned he does assure he expects no issue.

“Complacency is the biggest threat to me in my fight next month, but if there is one issue that has been overlooked leading up to my return to the ring, it is the fact that it will be my first bout since operations on both my hands,” Frampton said in his weekly Sunday Life column.

“The surgery on my hands just before Christmas was needed after the win over Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas and, having gone through the pain of those operations, it was only natural that I would have a bit of concern about sparring again. Sore hands come with the job but, having been back sparring without any extra protection, I’ve been very happy and relieved that there have been no problems whatsoever.

“Of course, when you put on the smaller gloves for the fight there can be a greater risk of injury, but I’m very confident that it will not be a problem when I take on Armenian Vahram Vardanyan on August 15 in the BT Studios.”

Both Frampton’s hands were fractured during his November return in Las Vegas against Tyler McCreery meaning the Belfast fighter couldn’t punch over the Christmas.

He had broken one hand months before that clash in a freak hotel lobby accident just days before he was due to fight.