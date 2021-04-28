‘She’s been hurt, wobbled and stunned’ – Gallagher believes Jonas has the power to get the stoppage she needs to beat Taylor

History shows Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] can be hurt if Joe Gallagher is to be believed.

Having studied the undisputed lightweight world champion in the build-up to her rematch with Natasha Jonas [9(7)-1(1)-1], scheduled for Manchester this weekend, the coach claims he has seen weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

In fact he points out there is evidence she has been hurt, stunned and wobbled in some of her 17 pro fights, which he argues is vital for Liverpool’s Jonas as he predicts she needs a knockout to win.

“I think she can be hurt,” Gallagher said.

“If people study her long and hard enough, you’ll see in fights where she has been hurt. She’s been caught, she’s been wobbled, she’s been stunned.”

Taylor followers and her team will point to the fact she hasn’t ever been dropped in answer to the Manchester-based coach of Sligo parents.

However, Gallagher remains adamant Taylor’s London 2012 Olympic rival has the power to do damage.

“Can she be knocked out? Well, we didn’t think Mike Tyson could get knocked out against Buster Douglas. Anyone when they get hit clean on the chin has a chance of going over.

“Everyone knows Natasha can punch, Katie has even admitted she is one of the hardest punchers she fought and that was back in the amateurs,” he adds before suggesting his charges only hope is to win via stoppage.

“Katie, I’m sure would have trained like a demon, knowing the challenge and the threat that Natasha Jonas brings. This is going to be a really, really tough fight for Katie Taylor.

“I do feel Natasha has to win by stoppage.”

Presumably the stoppage talk is part of a call for fair judging made by the man who cornered Matthew Macklin during his world title fight with Felix Sturm.

Gallagher previously pointed out Jonas has been the vicitm of some poor judging while suggesting Taylor has been the benificary of the same.

“There have been question marks over a few Katie Taylor decisions and Natasha Jonas’ decision, so we want the best judges that the governing bodies have at ringside,” Gallagher told Sky Sports previously.

“We want everyone to talk about how good a fight this was and not about contentious scorecards again. We’ll be looking to know who the judges are assigned to the fight and if there is any that we’re not happy with then we will raise an objection with the British Boxing Board of Control, and the governing bodies.

“We’d like to know who they are, the sooner the better.”

Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing