Eddie Hearn believes Katie Taylor is ‘as close to unbeatable as it gets’

Eddie Hearn believes Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] is as closest thing you can find to an unbeatable boxer.

In a sport where one punch can determine the outcome of any contest, unbeatable is nigh on impossible to find – but according to the Matchroom boss, the Irish sensation is as near as you’ll get to it.

Hearn’s comments come ahead of the undisputed lightweight’s rematch with old Olympic rival Natasha Jonas [9(7)-1(1)-1] on the undercard of Derek Chisora and the Andy Lee trained Joseph Parker’s heavyweight fight in Manchester.

The prompter believes it’s the biggest fight in women’s boxing at the present time and suggests it could be the one fans are most excited about going into a bill full of potentially exciting fights.

“It’s probably the biggest fight in women’s boxing right now. It’s a fight that everyone that is going to be dialed into. It’s on a massive card but that fight is one people are going to be dialed into particularly and saying wow,” said Hearn.

Hearn has noticed a real air of confidence coming from team Jonas, who lost to Taylor three times in the amateurs, including a famous recording-breaking Olympic clash.

Both Gallagher and Jonas have been keen to point out Taylor isn’t Wonder Woman and can be beat but Hearn reasons the Ross Enamait trained fighter is close to perfection.

“People would have written off Natasha Jonas a while back but after her performance last summer [against Teri Harper] and after the confidence she has got they fancy it. Natasha Jonas and Joe Gallagher really fancy they can cause an upset this Saturday. But Katie Taylor maybe is as close to unbeatable as it gets.”

… @KatieTaylor and @TashaJonas finally meet again, nine years on from their battle at the 2012 Olympic Games. #TaylorJonas #ChisoraParker — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 27, 2021

James Tennyson adds further Irish interest to the PPV Sky card. ‘The Assassin’ takes on tough Mexican Jovanni Straffon on an action-packed card.

Michael Conlan is out on Friday night live on BT as he faces an interesting clash with Irish slayer ‘Ionut Baluta’.

Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing