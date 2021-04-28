‘Four Kings’ avoiding young powerful Prince- James Tennyson’s manager questions age profile of big lightweight names’s opponents

Mark Dunlop suggests the big names at lightweight are avoiding threats like James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)].

The 135lbs entertainer has been blasting his way back to world title contention since moving up the scales – and looks primed to secure a second world title shot, this time in the new glamour division, within the next 12-18 months.

However, speaking to the media on Tuesday ‘the Assassin’s ‘ manager expressed some concerns with regard to the recently named Four Kings agreeing to ever fight his charge.

Dunlop, who also helps guide the careers of Paul Hyland Jr, Tommy McCarthy and Eric Donovan, argues the likes of Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Teofimo Lopez are not interested in fighting a young fresh, big punching up and comer like ‘Tenny’.

He hints the four big names are being guided in the direction of past their sell by date safer names.

“If you go on these lightweights they are calling the fab four, there is not one of them has fought anybody distinctively anywhere near their age for a long time,” Dunlop told the media this week.

“They’re all been matched against guys 34-38 onwards. None of them are fighting an up-and-coming contender like James Tennyson – and James Tennyson is exactly that, he is 27 years of age he is fresh as a daisy and he is learning every fight.”

Dunlop believes of all the fighters outside the so-called ‘Four Kings,’ the Belfast man is most deserving of a world title shot. A bridging fight and another noteworthy scalp may be needed to force the issue but as the manager reveals he was twice denied the chance to secure that this time around.

“We believe he is a class above all the lightweight [contenders] and he is entitled to a big fight. He had the Jorge Linares ripped from under him by Devin Haney. Everyone knows he was meant to face Ricky Burns but that’s not happening and we got someone in late notice.”

The experienced manager believes the IBO ‘world title,’ which is on the line, as Tennyson fights Mexican Jovanni Straffon [23(16)-3(0)-1] on the undercard of Derek Chisora versus Joseph Parker this Saturday, may tempt big names to risk fighting the big puncher.

Either way, Dunlop argues the ‘Irish GGG’ remains one of the best fighters to watch and has earned his spot at the top table.

“This kid has worked his socks off and maybe he isn’t a mouthpiece, he doesn’t say what he can do, but what he does in the ring is what he is getting paid for. That’s what people are tuning in to watch. People want to see action, not someone running because they are in the home corner. You are going to see a really good fight on Saturday night as always and that’s why he is a Matchroom fighter.”