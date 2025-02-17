Shauna O’Keefe One Win Away From Massive Ireland v England World title fight

Shauna O’Keefe could be just one win away from a huge world title shot.

Having impressed Eddie Hearn with victory in Australia in January, the Tipp native was handed a slot on the eagerly anticipated Point of Pride card, set for Belfast and March 1.

It has now emerged she will be handed a massive fight and a bigger career oppurtuinity on the Crocker-Donovan undercard.

It’s yet to be officially announced but rumour and report suggest the big punching southpaw will trade leather with Elif Nur Turhan on the bill.

It’s also believed the bout will be a WBC world title eliminator meaning the victor will take a giant step toward a WBC world title shot.

Turhan, 29, is currently ranked 14 with the organisation at super featherweight and holds their International title. However, the bout is expected to be confirmed for lightweight, meaning O’Keefe could move to within touching distance of a shot at WBC world champion Caroline Dubios.

The eliminator may not be a ‘final’ one but it remains big news for the Munster woman and she will be in Dubios frame if she secures victory.