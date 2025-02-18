‘Easy Work’ – Sean McComb Calls for Chance to ‘Put Things Right’

Sean McComb has called for an oppurtuinity to put things right in the wake of Arnold Barboza Jr’s latest win.

The American secured WBO mandatory status and moved closer to a fight with Teofimo Lopez courtesy of victory in England on Saturday.

Barboza defeted Jack Catterall via split decision on a Matchroom card. The victory prompted the Irish fight fraternity to point out just how good McComb’s performance against the Golden Boy boxer was, which in turn led to calls for ‘The Public Nuisance’ to be handed a rematch.

The Belfast stylist seemed to outbox and outclass Barboza when they met in April of last year. However, the scoring judges gave the result to the home fighter.

An immediate rematch was demanded and even promised but as of yet has yet to materalise.

The Holy Trinity graduate still hasn’t given up hope and after watching Barboza secure what he believes was a deserved win, he once again requested a repeat.

Speaking on Social Media McComb said he old foe represents ‘easy’ work and called for him to stay true to his ‘fight anyone anywhere anytime’ claims.