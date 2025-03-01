‘Settle It Like Men’ – Lewis Crocker Can’t Wait for the Talking to be Done

Belfast favourite Lewis Crocker has accused Welterweight rival Paddy Donovan of underestimating him ahead of their huge all-Irish IBF World Title Final Eliminator at the SSE Arena this Saturday March 1 – shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The Sandy Row native, who picked up two wins against Jose Felix and Conah Walker in 2024, is unbeaten since making his professional debut at Waterfront Hall back in 2017 – and the powerful Billy Nelson-trained puncher is confident of a career-best win over Limerick’s Donovan this weekend.

“I have the better resume for sure,” said Crocker. “There’s no doubt about that. Without a doubt I’m the heavier handed guy. I’m the bigger puncher in this fight. He’s definitely underestimating me. I’m not underestimating him.

“Am I going to lose against Paddy Donovan? Absolutely f***ing not. I’ve got under his skin already. He’s nervous. I’m too big, too strong. Nobody is going to stop me from getting to where I want to go.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan Final Press Conference ahead of their Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title Fight on Saturday night. 26 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Paddy is accurate when he seems to knock people out and stuff. But that’s people making stupid mistakes. I know what’s going to happen on fight night. I have everything visualised. I feel so good about this.

“I’ve never given up on the dream. He’ll not be able to stop me or knock me out. For sure. I’ll fight down to the last breath. It’s going to be fireworks. I couldn’t care less about any build-up or whatever because we’re going to get in the ring and settle it like men.”

Scottish trainer Nelson, who has been in Crocker’s corner for his last six fights, believes his man’s greater firepower and experience in the professional ranks will prove the difference on the night.

“When I first got a call regarding Lewis, I had a look up on BoxRec, watched a few videos of him,” said Nelson. “Immediately I knew that I could improve him as a fighter. We’ve been together now about 18 months, maybe 2 years. The improvement is vast.

“I think he lacked confidence. He was a long time out of the ring. Various injuries, no fights. Struggling financially because this is his only source of income. We’ve helped him.

“Paddy Donovan will get knocked out. I’m sorry but that’s what is going to happen. I truly believe that, and it could be very very early. Just watch yourself Paddy, watch yourself.”

Crocker vs. Donovan tops an unmissable night of action in Belfast, former World Title challenger Craig Richards (18-4-1, 11 KOs) takes on Belfast’s Padraig McCrory (19-1, 9 KOs) over ten rounds at Light-Heavyweight, Lisburn’s Kurt Walker (11-0, 2 KOs) clashes with Leicester’s Lyon Woodstock (16-3, 7 KOs) over ten rounds at Featherweight, Northern Irish Cruiserweights Tommy McCarthy (21-6, 10 KOs) and Steven Ward (14-3, 4 KOs) collide over ten rounds, Belfast’s Ruadhan Farrell (6-1-1, 2 KOs) and Ballycastle’s Gerard Hughes (5-0-1) rematch over eight rounds at Super-Bantamweight, Clonmel Lightweight Shauna Browne (5-0, 3 KOs) fights Turkey’s Eif Nur Turhan (9-0, 5 KOs) over ten rounds, Belfast Super-Bantamweight Jack O’Neill (3-0, 1 KO) faces York’s Mohammed Wako (1-2) over four rounds and Coventry’s heavy-handed ,Middleweight Aaron Bowen kicks off the Before The Bell action in a six rounder with Argentina’s Juan Cruz Cacheiro (7-3, 3 KOs).