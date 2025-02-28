Knockout Success – Lewis Corker Backed to Show Softer Side and Still KO Donovan

Not quite his softer side but Lewis Crocker will show he is more than just a mean puncher in Belfast on Saturday, suggests his coach Billy Nelson.

The Sandyrow star faces Paddy Donovan in one of the biggest all-Irish bouts in recent history on top of the Point of Pride bill at the SSE Arena.

His Scottish trainer, Nelson, is confident ‘The Croc’ will win by knockout, but claims he will show he has skill to go with his will when facing ‘The Real Deal’.

The man manning the opposite corner, Andy Lee, argued Donovan will disprove the boxer versus puncher narrative throughout the build-up and Nelson suggests the same but in reverse.

“What people forget is that Lewis has immense boxing skill as well as power, he sometimes doesn’t show it because he’s so powerful and wants to take your head off. But we’ve changed in this camp and you will see vast improvements on Saturday night,” said Nelson.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker during the Launch Press Conference for the Matchroom Boxing Event Crocker v Donovan fight next month. 15 January 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Still the coach, who faced Lee as Joseph Parker defeated Martin Bakole in Suadi Arabia last weekend, is adamant the Belfast man will get an early finish.

Nelson argues Crocker will set up an IBF world title shot by knocking out his Limerick welterweight counterpart.

“This is going to be a fantastic fight on Saturday night. Training has just been so good, the very, very best of sparring, and Lewis has been exceptional in the full camp. I don’t believe there are many Welterweights that punch harder than him in the world, and I fully expect a knockout win on Saturday.”