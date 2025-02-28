Andy Lee Shares the Moment he Realised Donovan was Special- Backs Real Deal to Announce Himself as a SUPERSTAR in Belfast

The world is about to see exactly what Andy Lee saw in Paddy Donovan when watching his fellow Limerick man suffer defeat in the National Stadium back in February of 2019, says the respected coach.

‘The Real Deal’ partakes in one of the biggest all-Irish fights in recent years, with the former world champion as the man in his corner.

Fittingly, it was the southpaw’s participation in one of the most eagerly anticipated amateur clashes in modern history that prompted Lee to take an interest in Donovan and began a partnership that is one big win away from a world title shot.

The former middleweight world champion says he was ‘blown away’ by the now welterweight contender when he suffered defeat to Kieran Molloy in the 2019 National Elite final.

He is confident the wider boxer public will have the same reaction when they see the OLOL graduate against Lewis Crocker in a welterweight world title eliminator on Saturday.

“I’ve talked Paddy up since the day he turned pro in 2019, the first time I saw him in the National Stadium, I was blown away,” Lee said.

“Everything I’ve seen since then has only confirmed that, and Saturday night will be the unveiling of the new superstar in the Welterweight division, Paddy Donovan.”

To secure a shot at Boots Ennis’ world title Donovan will have to emerge from the Lions Den with a win over fellow star in waiting Crocker.

Lee believes the potentially hostile atmosphere won’t phase Munster man and he trusts the boxing mad City of Belfast will appreciate his talent.

“Paddy is the type of guy that thrives in the limelight, the more attention he gets, the happier he is. We’re really looking forward to this, I’ve been to these nights with Carl Frampton, Ryan Burnett, some great nights here, it’s a great boxing city, fighters are hometown heroes in this city, they get great support and that’s the way it should be. We’re in for a treat, it will be a great atmosphere and we’re ready for it, we’ve prepared mentally as well as physically, and he’s ready for that environment,” he adds before predicting a knockout win.

“I don’t think the fight ends by decision, whether it’s Lewis winning or Paddy winning, one of these guys is going down as they both punch very hard. I believe in my man and Billy believes in his, so we’ll see, but I think Paddy wins by knockout, I’ve envisioned, we’ve trained for it and that’s what we’re going for.”