Settle For SIlver – Unfortunate John Donoghue Pulled Out of European Final
John Donighue will have to settle for silver.
The Olympic Mullingar boxer has been denied the chance to fight for European gold on Thursday.
The standout teen talent has been pulled out of the tournament and the decider.
The World and European Youth gold medal winner was on course for a third top-of-the-podium finish on the trot after securing European U19 silver in the Czech Republic today.
However, after being punched in the back of the head, the IABA, after consultation with his club and family, elected to withdraw him from the competition.
Donoghue was handed victory over Emmanouil Fotiadis after the Greek boxer’s disqualification. Fotiadis was disqualified for a blow to the back of the Irish boxer’s head.
The West Meath man was assessed at ringside by the tournament’s medical staff and required no further treatment, but still he was withdrawn.
The IABA explained: “The team leadership, in consultation with his club and his family, has decided to withdraw him from tomorrow’s finals to safeguard his wellbeing and his future career.”
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny