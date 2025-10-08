Settle For SIlver – Unfortunate John Donoghue Pulled Out of European Final

John Donighue will have to settle for silver.

The Olympic Mullingar boxer has been denied the chance to fight for European gold on Thursday.

The standout teen talent has been pulled out of the tournament and the decider.

The World and European Youth gold medal winner was on course for a third top-of-the-podium finish on the trot after securing European U19 silver in the Czech Republic today.

However, after being punched in the back of the head, the IABA, after consultation with his club and family, elected to withdraw him from the competition.

Donoghue was handed victory over Emmanouil Fotiadis after the Greek boxer’s disqualification. Fotiadis was disqualified for a blow to the back of the Irish boxer’s head.

The West Meath man was assessed at ringside by the tournament’s medical staff and required no further treatment, but still he was withdrawn.

The IABA explained: “The team leadership, in consultation with his club and his family, has decided to withdraw him from tomorrow’s finals to safeguard his wellbeing and his future career.”

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny