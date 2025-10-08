Conway and McCusker Go For European Gold

Two Irish boxers fight for European U19 Championship gold today.

Sean McCusker and Grace Conaway fight for the top spot of their respective podiums in the Czech Republic.

McCusker, of Dealgan BC, Louth, will face Georgia’s Luka Chkhikvadze having recorded wins during this championship over England’s Isaac Huczmann, Estonia’s Aleksandr Jivoloup and Finland’s Aapo Rovanper. The lightweight steps between the ropes in Bout 7 of the Afternoon Session, at around 2.30pm.

5Conway, of Tredagh BC, Louth, will box for gold against England’s Lianne Wise, having recorded victories over Czech Republic’s Julie Polednikova, Italy’s Martina di Felice and Romania’s Elise Mirela Cojocaru. The featherweight is in action in Bout 2 of the Evening Session, at approximately 5.15pm.

The finals progamme is available here

Watch

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny