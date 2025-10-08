Conway and McCusker Go For European Gold
Two Irish boxers fight for European U19 Championship gold today.
Sean McCusker and Grace Conaway fight for the top spot of their respective podiums in the Czech Republic.
McCusker, of Dealgan BC, Louth, will face Georgia’s Luka Chkhikvadze having recorded wins during this championship over England’s Isaac Huczmann, Estonia’s Aleksandr Jivoloup and Finland’s Aapo Rovanper. The lightweight steps between the ropes in Bout 7 of the Afternoon Session, at around 2.30pm.
5Conway, of Tredagh BC, Louth, will box for gold against England’s Lianne Wise, having recorded victories over Czech Republic’s Julie Polednikova, Italy’s Martina di Felice and Romania’s Elise Mirela Cojocaru. The featherweight is in action in Bout 2 of the Evening Session, at approximately 5.15pm.
Watch
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny