Sean McComb Calls Out Euro Champ O’Leary and Responds to Cheeky Benjamin

Sean McComb likes the look of Pierce O’Leary’s European title – and wouldn’t mind winning it for himself.

Indeed, the ‘Public Nuisance’ suggests he’d gladly take it off the Dubliner if given the chance.

‘Big Bang’ became Ireland’s 16th European title holder when he defeated the Iron ribbed Liam Dillon at Portman Road on Saturday night. Rumour suggests that victory should set up an August homecoming with the 25-year-old tipped to bring a big night to the 3Arena.

Belfast’s McComb is more than willing to provide the opposition.

Speaking not long after the Dublin Docklands’ favourite was crowned champion, he said: “I’m here for O’Learys homecoming! Battle of Ireland, north and south!”

As well as effectively calling for a fight, the stylish southpaw has also been the subject of a call out.

Former foe Kassie Benjamin dropped the newly signed GBM boxer’s name.

The former British title challenger shares the ring with Kieran Molloy in Galway on June 28, but is already looking past the Connacht native and looking for a rematch with the fighter who outpointed him previously.

McComb is open to the fight and says he’d take it once a title was on the line.

It’s all positive for the slick southpaw. McComb has been struggling to secure fights since he outclassed Arnold Barboza Jr but didn’t get the win his performance deserved.

The boxer, who also goes to work in Galway on June 28, now has a new promotional team and seems to be close to another big outing.