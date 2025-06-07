European Champion – Pierce O’Leary Dominates Dillion to Claim Blue Strap

Pierce O’Leary is Ireland’s latest Continental Ring King.

The aptly named ‘Big Bang’ bullied his way to blue strap victory in Portman Road on Saturday night.

The Sheriff Street star beat up the extremely tough Liam Dillon at the home of Ipswich Town to become only the second Dubliner to buckle the EBU European title around his waist, the first being Bernard Dunne.

O’Leary dominated the fight from start to finish and unleashed his powerful arsenal on the teak tough London native, securing a well-deserved 116 -112, 115-113, 117-112 points win.

Claiming the light welterweight version of the prestigious title puts him firmly on the world title path and sees him continue on the road to stardom.

He also joins a distinguished list of Irish greats and is now only Ireland’s 16th European title holder, following in the footsteps of the likes of Dunne, Barry McGuigan, Carl Frampton, Willie Casey, Rinty Monaghan and co.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND, JUNE 07: Fight Night Running Towards Adversity – Fabio Wardley v Justis Huni + undercard on the 7th June 2025. Portman Road, Ipswich Town Football Club, Ipswich, England.

The Dublin Docklands graduate punched with real intent from off. A solid jab and chopping right hand were the shots of the first minute before showing his variety, landing uppercuts and body shots against the always game former British champion.

The Inner City boxer continued his menacingly mean approach across the second, stalking his English foe with malice. Dillion did show some adventure in the last minute but it allowed the Irish side of the fight to land big to the body.

Dillion tried to get on the front foot in the third, but a huge left hook shook him to his core and saw O’Leary flirt with a stoppage.

The 25-year-old remained calm, didn’t rush his work, bruising the ribs of his opponent for the remainder of the round.

O’Leary continued to sink in the body shots over the following six minutes, but his opponent landed some right hands of his own and was showing just why he carries the teak tough tag.

O’Leary continued to increase the pace incrementally as the fight progressed past the halfway stage. His opponent was doing his best to make it competitive up in weight, but the Dub was too big, too strong, and too accurate.

By the eighth, O’Leary wasn’t concerned with what was coming back from the former British title holder but while he was hurting the Brit, Dillion was still there.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND, JUNE 07: Fight Night Running Towards Adversity – Fabio Wardley v Justis Huni + undercard on the 7th June 2025. Portman Road, Ipswich Town Football Club, Ipswich, England.

A grimacing Londoner made it to the championship rounds, his ribs battered blue, and his chin well and truly tested. By that stage, it looked like the Irish fighter would have to pursue a volume stoppage, and he began to double up the left hook to good effect.

The pressure continued across 11 and 12 as O’Leary continued to force the pace and continued to bully his foe. However, he continued to find stubborn resistance- and as a result, he claimed a one sided points win.