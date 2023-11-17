RUMBLE ON – Quigley wants to make Donegal a boxing hot bed

Jason Quigley wants to make sure there isn’t another 13-year wait for Donegal pro boxing event.

The recent world title challenger is a central figure in the Elite Sheer fight night heading to Letterkenny on Saturday night.

Quigley has helped put the card together and is front and central in the promotion of a bill topped his old amateur teammate Joe Ward.

The card is the first to come the county since Paul McCloskey successfully defended his European title at the same Aura Leisure Complex venue in 2010.

The popular Donegal man is keen to ensure there isn’t another barren spell, indeed Quigley wants three to four shows every 12 months not one every 12 years or so.

“It’s really exciting,” Quigley when speaking to Donegal Live.

“It’s great to have professional boxing back in Donegal. It’s been too long since we had big-time boxing in Donegal.

“In the future, we’d love to have three or four shows a year in Donegal.”

The show which will be attended by former Golden Boy Promotions frontman Robert Diaz and former two-weight world champion Joey Gamache will be topped by one of Ireland’s most decorated amateurs in Ward.

The Moate southpaw takes on Ghana’s Prince Oko Nartey over eight rounds in his first pro fight in Ireland.

Belfast’s James McGivern is also set for an intriguing clash as he fights Josh Sandford for the BUI Celtic lightweight title on the Rumble in the Hills.

Dungloe’s Danny Boyle also features as does Liam Walsh, Paddy Walsh, Jason Myers and Cain Lewis among others.

“To have Joe Ward’s first fight in Ireland here in Donegal is something very special and the undercard is stacked. These lads all want to push on and do big things as professionals,” Quigley commented.

The fighter, who has yet to trade leather in his own county, also points having shows in the Ulster county are big for the young amateurs in the area.

Those with pro ambitions will see it’s possible to turn over and fight regularly in front of their own fans.

Quigley said: “We want to show the kids that there is something out there beyond amateur boxing.

“This will be an inspiring night for young kids to get the excitement going in them. There is a way to get paid for this sport.”