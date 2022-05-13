Ruadhan Farrell wants to repay ‘father figure’ John Breen

Ruadhan Farrell [1-0] plans to ensure a happy ending to the career of legendary Belfast coach John Breen.

The super bantamweight is the sole fighter working with the semi-retired Breens Gym boss at present – and believes he may the experienced coach’s last pro-student.

The Belfast novice is honoured to have a man, who first started training fighters at Barney Eastwood’s Castle Street gym in 1989 – and has worked with five world champions over the years as well as the likes of European Champion Paul McCloskey, Kevin O’Hara, Martin Rogan, Eamonn Magee and Jamie Conlan, in his corner.

Indeed, ‘Ruddy’ says he owes ‘father figure’ Breen so much that he wants to deliver world success for him.

There is a long way to go before Farrell is in domestic title frame never mind the world mix but he is keeping Breen in the game regardless of what he may go on to win and is keen to prolong the coach’s legacy.

“John has been amazing for me. I owe him a lot, he’s like a father figure to me we are really close.

“It’s just me and him at the minute. I’ve been with John since before I turned pro four years ago. I want to carry the Breen legacy on and I want to be John’s next world champion. I would love to win one for him before he retires.”

After an abundance of false dawns and four years after he announced he was turning over, Farrell finally debuted on an MHD Promotions card in March.

Understandably it was an emotional moment for the Belfast man.

“My debut was amazing. It was to great finally fight and win in front of my fans. I was so emotional after it after everything that happened. With all the shows pulled and canceled it worked to that moment, it was class. It wasn’t my best performance but it was my first fight in over 3 years. “

Farell returns to the ring, the Europa Hotel, and an MHD card on Saturday. He trades leather with experienced journeyman Luke Fash [2-78(7)-3] a fighter he expects to bring him rounds but an opponent he is confident he will defeat.

“It’s very important to be kept busy this year is all about learning. This is my apprenticeship so I am happy to be out again. I expect a very good test, Luke has only been stopped 6 times, so he’s tough. These are the kind of fights I need,” he adds before predicting a he will “win comfortably and in style.”

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers.