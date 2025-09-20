Rest Not Retirement – Katie Taylor Looking Forward to ‘Next Challenge’

It looks to be a case of rest, not retirement, for Katie Taylor.

Since the Irish sporting sensation’s trilogy win over Amanda Serrano, there have been whispers surrounding possible retirement.

Immediately after the fight, the two-weight undisputed champion hinted a decision was to be made, and promoter Eddie Hearn has been open about the fact he remains unsure as to whether the trailblazer will blaze a trail again.

The Olympic gold medal winner has since discussed wanting to fight at Croke Park and mentioned potential future opponents.

However, question marks with regard to the Brian Peters mentored star appeared once again this week as the WBC confirmed the Bray star was taking ‘time away from boxing’.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor Ring Walk

WBC boss Maurico Sulaiman said: “ Katie let us know she plans to take some time away from the ring to attend to personal matters. The fight she was contracted to take was against Chantelle Cameron. By naming her Champion in Recess, we will now order Sandy Ryan to face Cameron to determine the official WBC super lightweight champion.”

Taylor has responded since and said she will enjoy a ‘break’ from the sport but is ready for the ‘next challenge’.

Speaking online she said: “Very grateful to [Mauricio Sulaiman] and [the WBC] for their decision to appoint me as WBC Emeritus Champion and proud to have been a WBC World Champion for over 6 years now.

“Enjoying a short break and some family time but always ready for the next challenge.”